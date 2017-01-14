(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inauguration Rehearsal Day Pass in Review

    DISCTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Airmen and Coastguardsmen render a Pass and Review in preparation for Inauguration Day on the East Front Plaza of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force SSgt Sarah Brice)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505295
    VIRIN: 170115-D-XC220-001
    Filename: DOD_103996109
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: DISCTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inauguration Rehearsal Day Pass in Review, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    POTUS
    Inaugural Parade
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

