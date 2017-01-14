U.S. Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Airmen and Coastguardsmen render a Pass and Review in preparation for Inauguration Day on the East Front Plaza of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force SSgt Sarah Brice)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2017 16:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505295
|VIRIN:
|170115-D-XC220-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103996109
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|DISCTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WA, US
This work, Inauguration Rehearsal Day Pass in Review, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
