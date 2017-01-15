Service members practice for the 58th Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by Marine Cpl. Nathaniel Hanscom)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2017 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505289
|VIRIN:
|170115-D-DM624-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103996088
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Inauguration Parade Rehearsal, by Cpl Nathaniel Hanscom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
