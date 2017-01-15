(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inauguration Parade Rehearsal

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Video by Cpl. Nathaniel Hanscom 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Service members practice for the 58th Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by Marine Cpl. Nathaniel Hanscom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505289
    VIRIN: 170115-D-DM624-001
    Filename: DOD_103996088
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inauguration Parade Rehearsal, by Cpl Nathaniel Hanscom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCG
    USMC
    Presidential Inauguration
    Inauguration
    DSCA
    USN
    USA
    National Guard
    Parade
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration Practice
    Inaugural Rehearsal

