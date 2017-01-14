(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DoD conducts inaugural parade rehearsal

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. April Mullens 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Department of Defense members perform inaugural parade rehearsal in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15,2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (U.S. Video by Air Force Staff Sgt.April Mullens)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD conducts inaugural parade rehearsal, by SSgt April Mullens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    motorcade
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

