Service members march on Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017, during the rehearsal for the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. David Greeson)
|01.15.2017
|01.15.2017 14:56
|B-Roll
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., US
This work, 58th inaugural parade rehearsal, by SGT David Greeson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
