U.S. service members participate in the Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal in Wasington D.C., Jan. 15,2017. more than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the Inaugural period. (DoD Video by U.S. Marine Corps LCpl. Andrew J. Piehler)
|01.15.2017
|01.15.2017 14:49
|B-Roll
|505272
|170115-D-CJ720-0001
|DOD_103995867
|00:03:28
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|7
|4
|4
|0
This work, Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal, by LCpl Andrew Piehler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
