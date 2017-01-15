(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Piehler 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. service members participate in the Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal in Wasington D.C., Jan. 15,2017. more than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the Inaugural period. (DoD Video by U.S. Marine Corps LCpl. Andrew J. Piehler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505272
    VIRIN: 170115-D-CJ720-0001
    Filename: DOD_103995867
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal, by LCpl Andrew Piehler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

