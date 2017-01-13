Missouri National Guard Responds to Midwest Ice Storms

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Missouri National Guard has been activated to assist emergency response agencies with the ice storm across a 1,000-mile swath of the midwest.

Ice has started to accumulate on roads, sidewalks, trees, powerlines and houses. Missouri Department of Transportation continues to heavily treat roadways against freezing rain and sleet.

The National Weather Service has predicted a winter storm that could produce between a quarter inch up to more than half an inch of ice in Missouri, beginning early today.

Downed powerlines could cause a loss of power in some areas, leaving residents without heat. Temperatures are low, which could cause a potential hazard if prolonged exposure occurs.

Missouri Guardsmen will be supporting relief agencies throughout affected Missouri areas, with missions that could include assisting stranded motorists, helping with clearing routes and helping residents get to shelter.