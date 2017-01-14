Maria Daume was born in a prison in Siberia, Russia. She was one of the first females to enlist under an infantry contract. Today she graduated from Marine boot camp and joined the Corps' ranks to carry on its more than 241-year legacy. Next stop, school of infantry.
This work, Born In Russian Prison, Becomes Marine, by Jimmy Shea, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
