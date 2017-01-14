Born In Russian Prison, Becomes Marine

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/505256" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maria Daume was born in a prison in Siberia, Russia. She was one of the first females to enlist under an infantry contract. Today she graduated from Marine boot camp and joined the Corps' ranks to carry on its more than 241-year legacy. Next stop, school of infantry.