    Born In Russian Prison, Becomes Marine

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Video by Jimmy Shea 

    All Hands Magazine

    Maria Daume was born in a prison in Siberia, Russia. She was one of the first females to enlist under an infantry contract. Today she graduated from Marine boot camp and joined the Corps' ranks to carry on its more than 241-year legacy. Next stop, school of infantry.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 10:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505256
    VIRIN: 170114-D-JE569-981
    Filename: DOD_103995314
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Hometown: LONG ISLAND, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Born In Russian Prison, Becomes Marine, by Jimmy Shea, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    marine
    usmc
    russian
    parris island
    russia
    basic training
    adopted
    marine corps
    marines
    infantry
    us marines
    women in combat
    bootcamp
    marine bootcamp
    females in infantry
    maria daume
    siberian prison
    siberia

