U.S. Marines with Tank Platoon, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in Exercise Alligator Dagger in Djibouti, Africa, Dec. 6-22. This exercise enabled the tank platoon to conduct multiple firing ranges, practice tank formations, and perform annual maintenance. This exercise provided an opportunity for the three ships of the Makin-Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU to come together and conduct amphibious training within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2017 06:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505252
|VIRIN:
|161222-M-SA496-459
|Filename:
|DOD_103995235
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Fury, by LCpl Zachery Laning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
