Pacific Fury

U.S. Marines with Tank Platoon, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in Exercise Alligator Dagger in Djibouti, Africa, Dec. 6-22. This exercise enabled the tank platoon to conduct multiple firing ranges, practice tank formations, and perform annual maintenance. This exercise provided an opportunity for the three ships of the Makin-Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU to come together and conduct amphibious training within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.