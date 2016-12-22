(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Fury

    DJIBOUTI

    12.22.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Zachery Laning 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Tank Platoon, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in Exercise Alligator Dagger in Djibouti, Africa, Dec. 6-22. This exercise enabled the tank platoon to conduct multiple firing ranges, practice tank formations, and perform annual maintenance. This exercise provided an opportunity for the three ships of the Makin-Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU to come together and conduct amphibious training within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 06:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505252
    VIRIN: 161222-M-SA496-459
    Filename: DOD_103995235
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Fury, by LCpl Zachery Laning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Physical Training
    USS Makin Island
    birthday
    Push-ups
    Pacific
    LHD-8
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    WestPac
    4th Marines
    Amphibious Ready Group
    Capabilities
    flight deck
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Exercise
    1st Battalion
    Battalion Landing Team
    Western Pacific
    Combat Logistics Battalion 11
    CLB-11
    BLT 1/4
    16-2
    241st
    PHIBORN 5

