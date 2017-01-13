(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard aircrew investigates plane crash near Port Orford, Ore.

    PORT ORFORD, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    A plane wreckage is strewn across a beach near the Elf River, north of Port Orford, Ore., Jan. 13, 2017.

    In a radio conversation overheard by a Coast Guard Sector North Bend helicopter crew, the 80-year-old male pilot reported to Federal Aviation Administration Seattle personnel that he had lost vision in his right eye and signaling an emergency code prior to crashing on the beach.

    Photo courtesy of the Oregon State Police.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 23:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505241
    VIRIN: 170113-G-G0213-0003
    Filename: DOD_103995035
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: PORT ORFORD, OR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard aircrew investigates plane crash near Port Orford, Ore., is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    beach
    Oregon
    crash
    aircrew
    Oregon State
    MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
    sheriff
    North Bend
    dolphin
    helicopter
    plane crash
    police department
    agency partners
    Curry County

