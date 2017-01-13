Coast Guard aircrew investigates plane crash near Port Orford, Ore.

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A plane wreckage is strewn across a beach near the Elf River, north of Port Orford, Ore., Jan. 13, 2017.



In a radio conversation overheard by a Coast Guard Sector North Bend helicopter crew, the 80-year-old male pilot reported to Federal Aviation Administration Seattle personnel that he had lost vision in his right eye and signaling an emergency code prior to crashing on the beach.



Photo courtesy of the Oregon State Police.