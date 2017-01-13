Press conference with details of the winter storm predicted to impact the state of Kansas and preparation suggestions. Speakers, in order:Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback; Audra Hennecke, meteorologist, National Weather Service, Topeka; Kansas adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli; Col. Bruce, Kansas Highway Patrol; Secretary Carlson, KDOT; Secretary Moser, KDHE; Angee Morgan, deputy director, KDEM. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Matthew Lucht/Released
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 17:29
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|505232
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-SY326-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103994867
|Length:
|00:24:28
|Location:
|TOPEKA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Winter storm Jan. 2017 Press Conference, by Capt. Matthew Lucht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
