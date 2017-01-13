(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winter storm Jan. 2017 Press Conference

    TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Video by Capt. Matthew Lucht 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    Press conference with details of the winter storm predicted to impact the state of Kansas and preparation suggestions. Speakers, in order:Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback; Audra Hennecke, meteorologist, National Weather Service, Topeka; Kansas adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli; Col. Bruce, Kansas Highway Patrol; Secretary Carlson, KDOT; Secretary Moser, KDHE; Angee Morgan, deputy director, KDEM. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Matthew Lucht/Released

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 17:29
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 505232
    VIRIN: 170113-F-SY326-001
    Filename: DOD_103994867
    Length: 00:24:28
    Location: TOPEKA, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter storm Jan. 2017 Press Conference, by Capt. Matthew Lucht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Kansas National Guard
    winter storm
    National Guard
    Kansas
    Topeka
    Lee Tafanelli
    Kansas Highway Patrol
    KDEM
    Kansas Division of Emergency Management
    Matthew Lucht
    Audra Hennecke
    KDOT
    Angee Morgan

