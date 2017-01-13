(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines Learn Crowd and Riot Control Techniques

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harrison 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force learn how to assess and deescalate a hostile crowd or riot using non-lethal weapons. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harrison)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 15:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505217
    VIRIN: 170113-M-ZR897-404
    Filename: DOD_103994447
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Learn Crowd and Riot Control Techniques, by LCpl Tyler Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Riot Control
    Non-Lethal
    Crowd Control
    I MEF
    Marines
    Camp Pendelton

