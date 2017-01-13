Plan and direct, collect process, produce and disseminate intelligence, and provide counterintelligence support to the I Marine Expeditionary Force Command Element. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harrison)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 15:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505206
|VIRIN:
|170113-M-ZR897-353
|Filename:
|DOD_103994301
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Check Out Ground Sensor Platoon and Meteorology Oceanographic Forecasters!, by LCpl Tyler Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
