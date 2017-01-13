(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Check Out Ground Sensor Platoon and Meteorology Oceanographic Forecasters!

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harrison 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Plan and direct, collect process, produce and disseminate intelligence, and provide counterintelligence support to the I Marine Expeditionary Force Command Element. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harrison)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 15:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505206
    VIRIN: 170113-M-ZR897-353
    Filename: DOD_103994301
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Check Out Ground Sensor Platoon and Meteorology Oceanographic Forecasters!, by LCpl Tyler Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Meteorology
    Marines
    Forecaster
    Oceanographic
    1st Intellegince Battalion

