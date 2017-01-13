(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Interviews of Silver Star and Navy Cross Recipients

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Montgomery 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    The Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus presents awards of valor to prior service members during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. The four Marines and one Sailor included Staff Sgt. Michael Mendoza, who received a Navy Cross; and Master Sgt. Steven Davis; HM1 Michael Atkinson; Sgt. Nicholas Brandau; and Sgt. Edward Huth, who were each awarded a Silver Star for their actions. “It is appropriate that today we recognize these individuals for the outstanding actions in the face of incredible danger,” Mabus said. “It is also appropriate, that by honoring these five men, we honor the rest of you who fought beside them, and those who are still in the fight. This generation of Marines and Sailors, like the generations who have come before them, are an extraordinary group of men and women who have so much to our country, so much to all of us. You are the lifeblood, the legacy, and the history that is the United States Marine Corps.” (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luisa F. Torres/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Category: Interviews
    Location: NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interviews of Silver Star and Navy Cross Recipients, by Cpl Zachary Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Navy Cross
    Secretary of the Navy
    Ray Mabus
    Awards
    USMC
    Combat Camera
    Silver Star
    MCAS Cherry Point

