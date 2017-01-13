Soldiers Journal: Rolling Into Europe

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



21st Theatre Sustainment Command unloads more than 2,800 pieces of 3rd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division's equipment. The armored brigades equipment will make it's way to Poland once unloaded at the port. Army Staff Sergeant Adrian Patoka tells us how about the monumental legislate mission.



Produced by SSG Adrian Patoka