    Soldiers Journal: Rolling Into Europe

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jose Ibarra 

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    21st Theatre Sustainment Command unloads more than 2,800 pieces of 3rd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division's equipment. The armored brigades equipment will make it's way to Poland once unloaded at the port. Army Staff Sergeant Adrian Patoka tells us how about the monumental legislate mission.

    Produced by SSG Adrian Patoka

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 13:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505201
    VIRIN: 170113-A-BM744-506
    Filename: DOD_103994239
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Journal: Rolling Into Europe, by SSG Jose Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    4th Infantry Division
    Europe
    Poland
    21st TSC
    USAEUR
    armored brigade
    tanks rolling in

