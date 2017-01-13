21st Theatre Sustainment Command unloads more than 2,800 pieces of 3rd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division's equipment. The armored brigades equipment will make it's way to Poland once unloaded at the port. Army Staff Sergeant Adrian Patoka tells us how about the monumental legislate mission.
Produced by SSG Adrian Patoka
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 13:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505201
|VIRIN:
|170113-A-BM744-506
|Filename:
|DOD_103994239
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers Journal: Rolling Into Europe, by SSG Jose Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
