Refueling the Fight in an New Year

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/505180" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen from The 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron extended the fight against Da'esh by delivering fuel to U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs on Jan 11, 2017. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides a vital airpower capability for the U.S. Air Force and is actively engaged in fueling the fight against Da’esh forces. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)