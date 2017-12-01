(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Refueling the Fight in an New Year

    IRAQ

    01.12.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from The 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron extended the fight against Da'esh by delivering fuel to U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs on Jan 11, 2017. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides a vital airpower capability for the U.S. Air Force and is actively engaged in fueling the fight against Da’esh forces. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 12:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505180
    VIRIN: 170111-F-FE269-001
    Filename: DOD_103993843
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling the Fight in an New Year, by TSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    refueling
    KC-135
    EARS
    340th
    OIR
    Fight Against Da'esh

