U.S. Airmen from The 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron extended the fight against Da'esh by delivering fuel to U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs on Jan 11, 2017. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides a vital airpower capability for the U.S. Air Force and is actively engaged in fueling the fight against Da’esh forces. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 12:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505180
|VIRIN:
|170111-F-FE269-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103993843
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Refueling the Fight in an New Year, by TSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
