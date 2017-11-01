(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MLK Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    01.11.2017

    Video by Capt. Sandra Richards 

    335th Signal Command (T) Provisional

    Command Sgt. Maj. Theodore Dewitt, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional, sends message honoring the birth, the life and dream of Martin Luther King Jr.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 11:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 505171
    VIRIN: 170111-A-B0672-001
    Filename: DOD_103993807
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: KW
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Hometown: CAMP PARKS, CA, US
    Hometown: EAST POINT, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLK Message, by CPT Sandra Richards, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    Remembrance
    MLK
    Soldiers
    335th Signal Command Theater Provisional
    160 Signal Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT