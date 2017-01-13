(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Around the Air Force: SECAF Farewell / Tattoo Policy Change

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    On this look around the Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James bids farewell as SECAF, and major changes are coming to the Air Force's tattoo policy. Hosted by SSgt Jevon Smith.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 10:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 505163
    VIRIN: 140113-F-DF123-001
    Filename: DOD_103993739
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: SECAF Farewell / Tattoo Policy Change, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    SECAF
    Tattoo
    Policy
    Change
    Farewell
    Maryland
    Joint Base Andrews
    Featured Videos
    SSgt Jevon Smith

