(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Surfing 101

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRIGANTINE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Micallef 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Atlantic City

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Josh Register, an aviation survival technician at Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, explains the health benefits of surfing Tuesday, December 20, 2016. Surfing works the triceps, biceps, deltoids; the trapezius, rectus abdominis, latissimus dorsi, and obliques. Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Micallef

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 09:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505145
    VIRIN: 161220-G-QD712-738
    Filename: DOD_103993574
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: BRIGANTINE, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surfing 101, by PO3 David Micallef, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    surfing
    uscg
    muscles
    coast guard
    workout

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT