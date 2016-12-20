Petty Officer 3rd Class Josh Register, an aviation survival technician at Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, explains the health benefits of surfing Tuesday, December 20, 2016. Surfing works the triceps, biceps, deltoids; the trapezius, rectus abdominis, latissimus dorsi, and obliques. Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Micallef
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 09:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505145
|VIRIN:
|161220-G-QD712-738
|Filename:
|DOD_103993574
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|BRIGANTINE, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Surfing 101, by PO3 David Micallef, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
