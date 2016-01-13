Pacific Newsbreak for January 13th 2016

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Five Seabees provide humanitarian assistance in Cambodia, and USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) of Carrier Strike Group 1 is on its way to the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control of U.S. Third Fleet in the region.