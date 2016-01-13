Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Five Seabees provide humanitarian assistance in Cambodia, and USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) of Carrier Strike Group 1 is on its way to the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control of U.S. Third Fleet in the region.
Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 00:36
Category:
|Newscasts
Length:
|00:02:00
Location:
|JP
This work, Pacific Newsbreak for January 13th 2016, by SSgt Mariko Frazee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
