    Pacific Newsbreak for January 13th 2016

    JAPAN

    01.13.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mariko Frazee 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Five Seabees provide humanitarian assistance in Cambodia, and USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) of Carrier Strike Group 1 is on its way to the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control of U.S. Third Fleet in the region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 00:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 505116
    VIRIN: 170113-F-PW498-395
    Filename: DOD_103992270
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for January 13th 2016, by SSgt Mariko Frazee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    seabees
    3rd fleet
    lake champlain
    cambodia
    nmcb5
    construction battalion
    carrier strike group 1
    third fleet
    mariko frazee
    afn pacific
    jacob colvin

