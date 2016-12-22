(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Paw Patrol; Military Working dogs

    HOLLOMAN, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jason Allred 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Holloman Air Force base is well equipped to protect its people and assets. One of its' most reliable assets is our military working dogs. I spoke with SrA Fry to find out why they are so valuable.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 17:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505092
    VIRIN: 161222-F-ZW188-001
    Filename: DOD_103991973
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: HOLLOMAN, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paw Patrol; Military Working dogs, by A1C Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air combat command United states Air Force Working Dogs

