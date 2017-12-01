(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Surface Navy Symposium 2017: Ship Maintenance Panel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Navy

    1415-1530 – Ship Maintenance Panel
    Moderator: VADM Thomas Moore, USN
    Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command
    Panel:
    RDML James P. Downey, USN
    SEA21
    Ms. Sharon Smoot
    SEA04
    RDML Moises DelToro, USN
    SEA07
    RADM Mark Whitney, USN
    CFFC N43
    RADM Bruce D. Baffer, USCG
    Assistant Commandant for Engineering and Logistics

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 18:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 505090
    Filename: DOD_103991971
    Length: 01:13:14
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface Navy Symposium 2017: Ship Maintenance Panel, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ship Maintenance
    Sharon Smoot
    Surface Navy Symposium 2017
    VADM Thomas Moore
    RDML James P. Downey
    RDML Moises DelToro
    RADM Mark Whitney
    RADM Bruce D. Baffer

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT