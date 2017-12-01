1415-1530 – Ship Maintenance Panel
Moderator: VADM Thomas Moore, USN
Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command
Panel:
RDML James P. Downey, USN
SEA21
Ms. Sharon Smoot
SEA04
RDML Moises DelToro, USN
SEA07
RADM Mark Whitney, USN
CFFC N43
RADM Bruce D. Baffer, USCG
Assistant Commandant for Engineering and Logistics
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 18:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|505090
|Filename:
|DOD_103991971
|Length:
|01:13:14
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Surface Navy Symposium 2017: Ship Maintenance Panel, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT