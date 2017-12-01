(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: Headlines for Thursday, January 12, 2017

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Video by Daniel Zaborowski 

    All Hands Update

    SECNAV Addresses Fleet Growth, Innovation at SNA Symposium, DARPA Program Aims to Improve Undersea Communications

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 15:05
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for Thursday, January 12, 2017, by Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    communications
    Secretary of the Navy
    Ray Mabus
    symposium
    Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
    fiber optic
    DARPA
    undersea
    Navy
    Sailor
    SECNAV
    All Hands Update
    Surface Navy Association
    innovation
    radio frequency
    TUNA
    fleet growth
    tactical undersea network architecture

