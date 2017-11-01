(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Carter Speaks at Center for Strategic and International Studies

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks at the inaugural Sam Nunn
    National Security Leadership Prize and Lecture at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 13:51
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter Speaks at Center for Strategic and International Studies, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Briefings and Speeches
    DOD News
