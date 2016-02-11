(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) 3R Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2016

    Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune

    Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) are ammunition items that were fired, thrown or launched from their platforms but failed to function. UXO is always considered “exceptionally dangerous”. In this training video, you will learn about the 3 R’s (Recognize, Retreat, Report). As a reminder, EOD personnel are the only technicians authorized to inspect or handle UXOs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2016
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 13:04
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) 3R Training, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    UXO
    Report
    Unexploded
    Ordnance
    Training
    Retreat
    Recognize
    3R

