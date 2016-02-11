Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) 3R Training

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/505060" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) are ammunition items that were fired, thrown or launched from their platforms but failed to function. UXO is always considered “exceptionally dangerous”. In this training video, you will learn about the 3 R’s (Recognize, Retreat, Report). As a reminder, EOD personnel are the only technicians authorized to inspect or handle UXOs.