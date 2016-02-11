Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) are ammunition items that were fired, thrown or launched from their platforms but failed to function. UXO is always considered “exceptionally dangerous”. In this training video, you will learn about the 3 R’s (Recognize, Retreat, Report). As a reminder, EOD personnel are the only technicians authorized to inspect or handle UXOs.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 13:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505060
|VIRIN:
|161102-M-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103991404
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) 3R Training, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT