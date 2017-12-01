Shipbuilding Panel at the 2017 Surface Navy Symposium
Moderator: VADM Thomas Moore, USN
Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command
Panel:
RDML William Gallinis, USN
PEO SHIPS
RADM Michael Jabaley, USN
PEO SUBS
RDML Douglas Small, USN
PEO IWS
RADM John Neagley, USN
PEO LCS
RADM Michael Haycock, USCG
Director of Acquisition Programs and PEO (CG-93)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 13:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|505057
|Filename:
|DOD_103991401
|Length:
|01:12:46
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Surface Navy Symposium 2017: Shipbuilding Panel, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT