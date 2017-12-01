(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Surface Navy Symposium 2017: Shipbuilding Panel

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Defense Media Activity - Navy

    Shipbuilding Panel at the 2017 Surface Navy Symposium

    Moderator: VADM Thomas Moore, USN
    Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command
    Panel:
    RDML William Gallinis, USN
    PEO SHIPS
    RADM Michael Jabaley, USN
    PEO SUBS
    RDML Douglas Small, USN
    PEO IWS
    RADM John Neagley, USN
    PEO LCS
    RADM Michael Haycock, USCG
    Director of Acquisition Programs and PEO (CG-93)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 13:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 505057
    Filename: DOD_103991401
    Length: 01:12:46
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface Navy Symposium 2017: Shipbuilding Panel, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Thomas Moore
    William Gallinis
    Michael jabaley
    Douglas Small
    John Neagley
    Michael haycock

