    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Departs San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Serpico 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet

    Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) departs San Diego for deployment. Lake Champlain is part of the Carl Vinson Strike Group who will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan K. Serpico/ Released)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 13:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505045
    VIRIN: 170106-N-FT178-001
    Filename: DOD_103991230
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Departs San Diego, by PO2 Nathan Serpico, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    water
    Naval Base San Diego
    time lapse
    deployment
    USS Lake Champlain
    Coronado Bridge
    Carl Vinson Strike Group
    CG 57
    CG-57

