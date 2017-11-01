The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is the Marine Corps' most advanced artillery system, able to accurately engage the enemy over great distance with a high volume of lethal rockets.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 11:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505038
|VIRIN:
|170111-M-TM546-179
|Filename:
|DOD_103991142
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hard Corps Jobs: HIMARS, by LCpl Robert Alejandre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT