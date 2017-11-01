(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Carter Speaks at Air Force Secretary Farewell

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks at the Air Force farewell
    ceremony honoring Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 11, 2017.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 11:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505022
    Filename: DOD_103990871
    Length: 01:35:24
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter Speaks at Air Force Secretary Farewell, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Ceremonies
    Ash Carter
    Deborah Lee James
    DOD News
    ashcarter
