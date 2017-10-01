(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AH-64 helicopter at Grafenwoehr Training Area

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.10.2017

    Video by Gerhard Seuffert 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter crews assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade support U.S. Soldiers with 3nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Brigade during operation Dire Wolf at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 10, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 06:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505006
    VIRIN: 170110-A-UP200-001
    Filename: DOD_103990678
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH-64 helicopter at Grafenwoehr Training Area, by Gerhard Seuffert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Training
    Grafenwoehr Training Area
    AH-64D Longbow
    7th Army Training Command
    Air support operation

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT