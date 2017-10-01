U.S. Army AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter crews assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade support U.S. Soldiers with 3nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Brigade during operation Dire Wolf at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 10, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 06:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505006
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-UP200-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103990678
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
This work, AH-64 helicopter at Grafenwoehr Training Area, by Gerhard Seuffert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
