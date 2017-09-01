(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lafayette Escadrille Memorial Cemetery now under US ownership

    PARIS, FRANCE

    01.09.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Corkins 

    American Forces Network Europe

    American Battle Monuments Commission assumes ownership of a new cemetery. SSgt Ashley Corkins takes us to France for a glimpse at the new memorial.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 05:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 505000
    VIRIN: 170109-F-TA303-002
    Filename: DOD_103990672
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: PARIS, FR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lafayette Escadrille Memorial Cemetery now under US ownership, by SSgt Ashley Corkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    France
    Paris
    monuments
    World War I
    American Battle Monuments Commission
    ABMC
    Lafayette Escadrille Memorial Cemetery
    General Merrill McPeak

