The 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conducts training with the Critical Care Air Transport Teams and the Enroute Patient Staging System to increase interoperability and sharpen skills.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 04:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504997
|VIRIN:
|170111-F-CE323-806
|Filename:
|DOD_103990633
|Length:
|00:05:56
|Location:
|DE
This work, 86 AES Trains With CCATT & ERPSS, by SSgt Brandon Sabin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
