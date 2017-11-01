(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    86 AES Trains With CCATT & ERPSS

    GERMANY

    01.11.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Sabin 

    86th Airlift Wing

    The 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conducts training with the Critical Care Air Transport Teams and the Enroute Patient Staging System to increase interoperability and sharpen skills.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 04:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504997
    VIRIN: 170111-F-CE323-806
    Filename: DOD_103990633
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 AES Trains With CCATT & ERPSS, by SSgt Brandon Sabin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Germany
    Medical
    C-17
    AES
    Air Force
    Medic
    Ramstein
    CCATT
    86 AW
    Brandon Sabin
    ERPSS

