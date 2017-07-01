(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women’s Dragon Boat Clinic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.07.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael DeLoach 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    The Ladies U.S Navy Dragon Boat Team made a big splash at Kadena Marina with a paddling workout offering women a taste of dragon boat racing. LCpl Michael DeLoach tells us more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 03:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504995
    VIRIN: 170107-M-CV159-651
    Filename: DOD_103990631
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s Dragon Boat Clinic, by LCpl Michael DeLoach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Army
    US Navy
    USAF
    Army
    AFN Okinawa
    Dragon Boat Racing
    Dragon Boat
    Kadena Marina
    Ladies US Navy Dragon Boat Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT