The Ladies U.S Navy Dragon Boat Team made a big splash at Kadena Marina with a paddling workout offering women a taste of dragon boat racing. LCpl Michael DeLoach tells us more.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 03:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504995
|VIRIN:
|170107-M-CV159-651
|Filename:
|DOD_103990631
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women’s Dragon Boat Clinic, by LCpl Michael DeLoach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
