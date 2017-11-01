(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Fire Fighter Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Pacific

    The saying goes two heads are better than one and in this case two branches are better than one. Airman First Class Jourdan Barrons takes us to Osan Air Base where they're putting out fires. Marine Aircraft Rescue firefighters from Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 trained with the Osan firefighters for an entire month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 22:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504979
    Filename: DOD_103989832
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: OSAN, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Fire Fighter Training, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    South Korea
    fire fighter
    Jourdan Barrons
    Alon Humphrey
    Support Squadron 171

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT