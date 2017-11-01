Marine Fire Fighter Training

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The saying goes two heads are better than one and in this case two branches are better than one. Airman First Class Jourdan Barrons takes us to Osan Air Base where they're putting out fires. Marine Aircraft Rescue firefighters from Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 trained with the Osan firefighters for an entire month.