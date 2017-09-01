(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Water Main Construction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Magda Reed 

    17th Training Wing

    Water main construction at the 17th Medical Group is the first part of a series of projects across Goodfellow AFB.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 19:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504973
    VIRIN: 170109-F-PN813-001
    Filename: DOD_103989760
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Main Construction, by SrA Magda Reed, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT