The A-10s on Davis Monthan are being fitted with a Lightweight Airborne Recovery System (LARS) to enable better, more secure communication with troops on the ground.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 18:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504971
|VIRIN:
|170111-F-VX911-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103989734
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|US
This work, A-10 Gets LARS Upgrade, by SSgt Samuel O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
