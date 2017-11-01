(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bataan USNA/NRTOC Ship Selection

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.11.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Barry Riley 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    USS Bataan LHD 5 spirit spot for United States Naval Academy's Ship Selection for future officers

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 17:25
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bataan USNA/NRTOC Ship Selection, by PO1 Barry Riley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Bataan
    USNA
    spirit spot

