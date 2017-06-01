General Darren McDew, United States Transportation Command Commander, wishes Scott AFB a happy 100th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 16:55
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|504949
|VIRIN:
|170106-F-HU767-386
|Filename:
|DOD_103989550
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gen McDew Birthday Message to Scott AFB, by SrA Mariah Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
