    Gen McDew Birthday Message to Scott AFB

    IL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Mariah Williams 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    General Darren McDew, United States Transportation Command Commander, wishes Scott AFB a happy 100th birthday.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 16:55
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 504949
    VIRIN: 170106-F-HU767-386
    Filename: DOD_103989550
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen McDew Birthday Message to Scott AFB, by SrA Mariah Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Birthday

