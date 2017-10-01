Two Day Search Leads to Rescue of Injured Immigrant

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents, an air crew from Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and Arizona Department of Public Safety rescued an undocumented male Honduran national Tuesday morning (January 10, 2017)who had fallen down a steep cliff near Baboquivari Peak, southwest of Three Points, Arizona.
|01.10.2017
|01.11.2017 17:08
|B-Roll
|504940
|170111-A-CC123-001-CC
|DOD_103989499
|00:01:36
|AZ, US
