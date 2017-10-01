(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Two Day Search Leads to Rescue of Injured Immigrant

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents, an air crew from Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and Arizona Department of Public Safety rescued an undocumented male Honduran national Tuesday morning (January 10, 2017)who had fallen down a steep cliff near Baboquivari Peak, southwest of Three Points, Arizona.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 17:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504940
    VIRIN: 170111-A-CC123-001-CC
    Filename: DOD_103989499
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two Day Search Leads to Rescue of Injured Immigrant, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    Border Patrol
    CBP
    Arizona Department of Public Safety
    CBP Air and Marine Operations
    border rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT