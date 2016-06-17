It's often said that perception is reality. Airman Jay Brackins discovers a day in the life of an 18th Security Forces Squadron member, and shows us some realities behind the beret.
|06.17.2016
|01.11.2017 18:49
|Package
|504932
|160617-F-SQ752-014
|DOD_103989467
|00:02:01
|OKINAWA, JP
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, A Day in the Life of: 18th Security Forces Squadron, by Amn Jerome Brackins Jr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
