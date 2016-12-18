U.S. Marines participate in Advanced Infantry Course aboard Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, December 18, 2016. AIC is intermediate training designed to enhance and test the Marine's skills and leadership abilities as squad leaders in a rifle platoon. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt Antonio Campbell/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 17:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504920
|VIRIN:
|161218-M-WH287-620
|Filename:
|DOD_103989149
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Advanced Infantry Course, by Sgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
