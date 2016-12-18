(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2016

    Video by Sgt. Antonio Campbell 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    U.S. Marines participate in Advanced Infantry Course aboard Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, December 18, 2016. AIC is intermediate training designed to enhance and test the Marine's skills and leadership abilities as squad leaders in a rifle platoon. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt Antonio Campbell/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2016
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 17:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504920
    VIRIN: 161218-M-WH287-620
    Filename: DOD_103989149
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced Infantry Course, by Sgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    COMCAM
    Infantry
    MCBH
    Advanced Infantry Course
    AIC
    KTA
    Kahuku Training Are

