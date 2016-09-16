Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay train aboard 29-foot RBS II

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay boat crewmembers, out of Newport, Ore., train aboard a brand new 29-foot Response Boat-Small II, which became part of the station's assets in early September 2016. The RBS II is a high-speed, easily deployable asset designed to operate year-round in shallow waters along coastal borders. (Coast Guard video shot and edited by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi.)