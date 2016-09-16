U.S. Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay boat crewmembers, out of Newport, Ore., train aboard a brand new 29-foot Response Boat-Small II, which became part of the station's assets in early September 2016. The RBS II is a high-speed, easily deployable asset designed to operate year-round in shallow waters along coastal borders. (Coast Guard video shot and edited by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi.)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504917
|VIRIN:
|160916-G-AE983-744
|Filename:
|DOD_103989137
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|NEWPORT, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay train aboard 29-foot RBS II, by PO2 Ali Flockerzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
