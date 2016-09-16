(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay train aboard 29-foot RBS II

    NEWPORT, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2016

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay boat crewmembers, out of Newport, Ore., train aboard a brand new 29-foot Response Boat-Small II, which became part of the station's assets in early September 2016. The RBS II is a high-speed, easily deployable asset designed to operate year-round in shallow waters along coastal borders. (Coast Guard video shot and edited by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi.)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2016
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504917
    VIRIN: 160916-G-AE983-744
    Filename: DOD_103989137
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: NEWPORT, OR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay train aboard 29-foot RBS II, by PO2 Ali Flockerzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Oregon
    Coast Guard
    Newport
    Station Yaquina Bay
    RBS II
    29-foot Response Boat-Small II

