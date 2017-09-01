Missouri Governor Inauguration

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Eric Greitens was sworn in as Missouri’s 56th Governor. The ceremony took place on the steps of the State Capital building in Jefferson City, Missouri, with an estimated 5,000 citizens in attendance.



The morning kicked off with an interfaith prayer service at St. Peter Catholic Church. Following the prayer service, Governor Greitens honored Missouri’s heroes, including law enforcement officers, veterans, teachers, and families of fallen heroes. The honorees then stood on stage with the Governor during the swearing-in ceremony.



The Missouri National Guard 135th Army Band, out of Springfield provided ceremonial music for the inauguration.

During the swearing in ceremony a B-2 Stealth Bomber from the 131st Bomb Wing located at Whiteman Air Force Base flew over the Capital. The 129th Field Artillery Regiment, Battery D, or Truman's Own, performed a 19 gun salute during the inauguration.



Greitens is a former Navy Seal who, along with a friend from the military, started a non-profit for Veterans called The Mission Continues.

Governor Greitens reviewed Missouri National Guard troops and Highway Patrolmen on the Capitol grounds. He and First Lady Sheena Greitens received the public at the Governor’s Mansion. The Governor’s Ball was held in the evening, with the Governor and the First Lady sharing the first dance, with a special guest appearance by Sarah Evans.

Airmen First Class Audrey Chappel, Missouri Air National Guard, Jefferson City Missouri.