    Army Commander Updates Reporters

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Army Col. Brett Sylvia, commander of the 101st Airborne
    Division's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, which is deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, briefs Pentagon reporters via video conference from Baghdad, Jan. 11, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 12:10
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 504877
    Filename: DOD_103988860
    Length: 00:49:51
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 30
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Commander Updates Reporters, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Briefings and Speeches
    Brett Sylvia
    DOD News
    Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve
    Latest Videos
    OIR-PPB
    101st Airborne Division's 2nd Brigade Combat Team

