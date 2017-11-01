Military working dogs have been a vital part of the armed forces since the Revolutionary War. They begin training as soon as they are born and only 50 percent of puppies are selected to serve.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 11:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504874
|VIRIN:
|170111-F-XV249-703
|Filename:
|DOD_103988857
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|66
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Military Working Dogs, by SrA Corey Kingsbury, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
