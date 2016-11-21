(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First Faces Airman 1st Class Lashai Battle

    ENID, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nancy Falcon 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Airman 1st Class Lashai Battle, a knowledge operations manager from the 71st Installation Support Squadron, participates in the First Faces video series for Air Education and Training Command and Vance Air Force Base. First Faces is joint venture between Public Affairs and the Chaplain Corps.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2016
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 11:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504868
    VIRIN: 161121-F-RK424-001
    Filename: DOD_103988587
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: ENID, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Faces Airman 1st Class Lashai Battle, by TSgt Nancy Falcon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Vance Air Force Base
    AETC
    71st Flying Training Wing
    First Faces
    We Fly Together

