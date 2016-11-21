Airman 1st Class Lashai Battle, a knowledge operations manager from the 71st Installation Support Squadron, participates in the First Faces video series for Air Education and Training Command and Vance Air Force Base. First Faces is joint venture between Public Affairs and the Chaplain Corps.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 11:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504868
|VIRIN:
|161121-F-RK424-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103988587
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|ENID, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First Faces Airman 1st Class Lashai Battle, by TSgt Nancy Falcon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
