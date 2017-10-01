(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SBIRS Animation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Video by Michael Pierson 

    Air Force Space Command

    Animation of three SBIRS missile warning satellites in orbit. (USAF animation by Roger Nurick, Air Force Space Command Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 10:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504860
    VIRIN: 170110-F-KK716-003
    Filename: DOD_103988486
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SBIRS Animation, by Michael Pierson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    space
    missile warning

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT