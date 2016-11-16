Just breathe

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A unique unit of Airmen who work as physiology technicians (PT) out of Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas bring a vital skill set to the fight when high altitude flying mission are conducted. The phys techs are a part of the 19th Aerospace Medicine Squadron’s High Altitude Airdrop Mission Support unit (HAAMS). These Airmen are specially trained to provide in-flight physiological support to aircrews, special operations forces, high altitude parachutists, and other DoD agencies that perform unpressurized airdrop operations at 20,000 feet or above. (U.S. Air Force video/Kenny Holston)