    Just breathe

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kenny Holston 

    Airman Magazine   

    A unique unit of Airmen who work as physiology technicians (PT) out of Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas bring a vital skill set to the fight when high altitude flying mission are conducted. The phys techs are a part of the 19th Aerospace Medicine Squadron’s High Altitude Airdrop Mission Support unit (HAAMS). These Airmen are specially trained to provide in-flight physiological support to aircrews, special operations forces, high altitude parachutists, and other DoD agencies that perform unpressurized airdrop operations at 20,000 feet or above. (U.S. Air Force video/Kenny Holston)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2016
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 10:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504851
    VIRIN: 161116-F-CJ989-999
    Filename: DOD_103988348
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Just breathe, by SSgt Kenny Holston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    The aircraft canaries: HAAMS technicians breathe life into mission

