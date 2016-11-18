USAG Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lower enlisted Soldiers with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux each take a turn stepping up to one of the new Benelux Non Commissioned Officers (NCOs) and speaking a request, such as to make sure they are cared for and fed, or treated with respect, or kept informed, or to be led wisely during U.S. Army Garrison Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony hosted by 39th Sig. Bn. in Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) main Building auditorium, Mons, Belgium, 18 Nov. 2016. This portion of the ceremony is called “A Soldier’s Request”

(U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)