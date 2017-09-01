Charlie Company Basic Warrior Training

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504830" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment conduct hand and arm signals and the day movement course as part of basic warrior training at Page Field, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 5, 2017. Field Training Instructors guide recruits through a 48 hour training evolution that covers skills such as fire and movement as well as land navigation. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Jordan P. Canney/Released)