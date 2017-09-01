(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Charlie Company Basic Warrior Training

    MCRD PARRID ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordan Canney 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment conduct hand and arm signals and the day movement course as part of basic warrior training at Page Field, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 5, 2017. Field Training Instructors guide recruits through a 48 hour training evolution that covers skills such as fire and movement as well as land navigation. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Jordan P. Canney/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 08:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504830
    VIRIN: 170105-M-XV681-001
    Filename: DOD_103987550
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: MCRD PARRID ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Basic Warrior Training, by LCpl Jordan Canney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    concertina wire
    hand and arm signals
    face paint
    MCRD PI
    MCCUU
    M1 A4 service rifle

