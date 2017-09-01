U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment conduct hand and arm signals and the day movement course as part of basic warrior training at Page Field, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 5, 2017. Field Training Instructors guide recruits through a 48 hour training evolution that covers skills such as fire and movement as well as land navigation. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Jordan P. Canney/Released)
This work, Charlie Company Basic Warrior Training, by LCpl Jordan Canney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
