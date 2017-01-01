1300-1310 – Welcome
VADM Barry McCullough, USN (Ret)
President, Surface Navy Association
1310-1400 – The Surface Navy Today
VADM Thomas Rowden, USN
Commander, Naval Surface Forces/Commander, Naval surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 19:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|504817
|Filename:
|DOD_103987393
|Length:
|00:52:30
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Surface Navy Symposium 2017-1, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT